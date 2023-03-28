You have no authority to intervene in proposed Anti LGBTQ bill - Bagbin tells Akufo-Addo

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Mar - 28 - 2023 , 17:25

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin says President Akufo-Addo has no authority to intervene in the proposed Anti-LGBTQ bill which is currently before Parliament.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with the clergy, Mr. Bagbin said “this is a word to his Excellency the President, there’s no way you can intervene. That answer he gave, that is now in parliament .... please this is legislation, this is not execution, wait until we pass it, and we will direct you to execute it, that is where you come in.

That is why we are representative of the people so in case of a law that is part of the policy, we will finalise it, and then the executive now has the authority to implement it. Let’s get this clear, once this bill is before here, he is not in charge, I am in charge.” he stated.

His caution follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dissociation from the Anti-Gay Bill.

Proposed under a Private Members’ Bill, the anti-gay bill is expected to criminalise some of the activities of homosexuals in Ghana.

Answering a question put to him at the Jubilee House on Monday, March 27 when US Vice President Kamala Harris called on him, President Akufo-Addo confirmed that the bill is currently before Parliament, which will decide on it, but most of its provisions are being fine-tuned.

“It hasn’t been passed, so the statement that there is legislation in Ghana to that effect is not accurate. Parliament is dealing with it and at the end of the process, I will come in,” he added.

The Speaker of Parliament further described comments by the Vice President of the United States on LGBTQ issues as undemocratic.

The US Vice President, Kamala Harris, during her engagement with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, said she had addressed the issue with the President and considers it a matter of human rights.

“I was so happy when I read that Pope Francis directed that no Reverend Father should celebrate over gay or lesbian marriage. Rome has spoken, and it’s final. Committee members that we refer the Bill to, don’t be intimidated by any person. Please let the report flow, we will be guided by our constitution, so what are you afraid of?”

The Speaker added, “as the Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris did yesterday, these things should not be tolerated, that is undemocratic. What is democracy? That someone should have to dictate to me what is good and what is bad? Unheard of, because we have decided to devalue ourselves and go begging? Come on, we have more than enough. God has created more than enough for every person, the Bill will be passed”.