Akufo-Addo touts Asantehene's peace building efforts at Akwasidae Kɛseɛ

President Nana Addo Dankwa
Akufo-Addo, has described the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as a pillar behind Ghana's educational advancement, development and peace .
President Akufo-Addo said this when he joined the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace on Sunday to celebrate the Akwasidae Kɛseɛ which climaxed the 20th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II since ascending the Golden Stool.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ascended the Golden Stool on April 26, 1999.
On that momentous day, Barima Kwaku Dua, as he was then called, held in his right hand the Busumuru sword, and with his kuntunkuni (black cloth) dropped to his chest, swore the oath of Asante to be faithful to his people
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Akwasidae Kɛseɛ is an expanded form of Akwasidae, celebrated every six weeks in line with the Asante calendar which is based on a cycle of 42-two days and nine months in a year.
The Akwasidae Kɛseɛ is celebrated every five years to crown all the Adaes.
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
Sunday's Adae was the fifth since the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ascended the throne.
President Akufo-Addo, mentioned, in particular, Otumfuo's role in bringing lasting peace to the people of Dagbon and promoting a united Ghana and wished him well.
The president said he was happy to be at Manhyia on the occasion of the 20th anniversary and felt proud of the Asantehene's achievements.
He prayed for more years for the Asantehene so as to enable him to continue with his good deeds.
Kumasi witnessed a cultural extravaganza on Sunday, April 21, when the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, marked the 20th anniversary of his coronation with a grand durbar on Akwasidae kɛseɛ.
The occasion was the high point of the anniversary and thousands of Asantes and well wishers from across the
The Asantehene, in all his royalty and elegance, rode in a palanquin from the Palace to Dwabirem amidst the firing of muskets.
As
The Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, also rode in
Cultural displays from various groups showcase the richness of Asante culture.
Before Otumfuo Osei Tutu delivered his anniversary speech, the Vice President of Suriname and President Akufo-Addo took turns to praise him for his exemplary leadership.
more to follow