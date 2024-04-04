7-Day burial rites of Sunyanimanhene climaxes Sat.

Biiya Mukusah Ali Apr - 04 - 2024 , 07:22

The Sunyani Traditional Council has begun the seven-day funeral rites (Doteyie) of the Omanhene of the traditional area, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, who died in July 2022.

In that regard, Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, has been adorned with black and red, following a directive by the council to honour the late chief, who has been laying in state since last Tuesday, for sympathisers to show their last respect, ahead of his burial this weekend.

Today, both former and aspiring Presidents, political parties, Muslim councils, Zongo chiefs and communities are expected to sympathise with the family and the council, per the progamme line up released by the funeral committee of the traditional council.

Organised at the forecourt of the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace at Asufufu off the Atronie Road, the seven-day burial rite is expected to bring hundreds of people from all walks of life to sympathise with the Boahen Korkor Royal Family and the council.

The Omanhemaa of Sunyani, Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II and sub-chiefs are expected to sit in state throughout the seven-day ceremony to receive mourners and delegations from far and near.

Funeral arrangements

Since last Monday when the funeral rites began, a number of traditional activities including the display by fetish priests (Akomfour) at the Victoria Park to was held.

Last Tuesday, the widows of the late chief, the Boahen Korkor Royal Family, in-laws, the children and all sympathisers across the country filed past to show their last respect to the late chief, with the economic community made up of market women, business owners, public and civil servants, financial and educational institutions taking their turn yesterday (April 3).

Burial, rites

Tomorrow, April 5, is the day set aside for the burial service, which is expected to be conducted by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana. The same day, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, clergy and chiefs are expected to take their turn to sympathise with the bereaved family and the traditional council.

In line with customs and tradition, on Saturday, April 6, members of the Sunyani Traditional Area, the children, widows, members of the Boahen Korkor Royal Family, In-law, and sympathisers will sit at the palace to observe the Dotiyie.

On Sunday, April 7, all churches, religious bodies, chiefs and the public will be expected to assemble at the palace for the thanksgiving service.



Writer’s email: [email protected]