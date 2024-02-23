417 Police recruits pass out - Latex Foam honours best recruit

Daily Graphic Feb - 23 - 2024

A total of 417 recruits have passed out from the Police Training School in Accra.

They form the fifth batch of the 2022 recruits.

The recruits who passed out last Wednesday included 63 under cadets, with Under Cadet Sgt Emmanuel Azure, emerging as the Overall National Best Graduate Recruit.

He was presented with a queen-sized prestige mattress and two pillows by Latex Foam.

Significance

The Reviewing Officer, Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Awini, said the ceremony marked the admission of the recruits to the Police Service.

He congratulated them on their “impeccable display” during the parade drill, saying it proved their attention to detail in the training process.

COP Awini said policing required a new training model to prepare personnel for modern trends in crime combat.

He said it was in line with this, that the police instituted training regimes for different skills, including driving, riding, swimming and report writing to adequately equip the recruits to deliver in the work environment.

He said it was expected of the recruits to show high standards to earn the respect of the public, stressing the need for high integrity among the new personnel.

The commissioner advised the recruits to eschew any act of bribery, saying such attitude could ruin their career.

Election year

He said it was significant that the recruits were passing out in an election year, and said it would require of them to be fair and professional during election-related assignments to earn the trust of the public.

The commissioner gave an assurance that the Police Administration had put in place measures that would enable them to handle election-related matters in a fair and transparent manner to enhance peace in the system.

COP Awini, however, called on the public to offer the police the maximum support and respect in order for them to deliver on their mandate effectively.

Rationale

The Public Relations Officer of Latex Foam, Gifty E. Appiah, who made the presentation, said the company was excited to be associated with best performing recruits.

She said the prize items were meant to give comfort to the hardworking recruit and as a show of appreciation for his hard work and diligence, adding that “Latex Foam believes in integrity and high standards, hence the award”.