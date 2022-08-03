GAEC hosts radiation protection and safety training for radiographers

The Radiation Protection Institute (RPI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) will host a five-day training course on radiation protection and safety in Accra, from the September 26 - 30, 2022.
This year’s training is designed to provide radiographers and X-ray technicians with knowledge of emerging trends in practical radiation protection and safety in their field, allowing them to avoid potential health risks associated with ionizing radiation to staff, patients, and the general public.
According to the Deputy Director of RPI, Prof. Stephen Inkoom, it is a requirement for Ghana to at all times meet the Basic Safety Standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) through the training of radiographers and X-ray technicians whose jobs involve exposure to radiation.
Prof. Inkoom mentioned that Ghana continues to transit its radiography practices from film screen to digital radiography. “Digital radiography technologies have advantages of availability, flexibility, and convenience over conventional screen-film” he added.
“When it comes to radiation protection and safety, digital radiography presents its own set of unique challenges. For example, over or underexposure of radiation to patients is difficult to detect as compared to film screen. Participants will receive training as a result to stay up to date in this field”, he said
He stated the NRA, has authorized RPI of GAEC as a Technical Support Organization (TSO) to provide several services including Radiation Protection Training Services.
In this training course, apart from modules drawn from the National Policy for Education and Training in Radiation Protection, Transport and Waste Safety training modules, and the IAEA standardised training modules, "participants will also use the Ionizing Radiation Safety Training Manual developed by RPI from a collaborative project with the Skills Development Fund, Ghana, and be awarded certificates at the end of the training course," he noted.
According to Prof. Inkoom, although the training course is mainly targeted at Radiographers, X-ray Technicians, Biomedical Engineers, Radiologists, Physicians, Medical Physicists, etc., can also attend, adding: “participants stand to gain credit points from the Allied Health Professions Council of Ghana as part of their Continuous Professional Development (CPD) and career progression.”
Topics to be treated include Occupational Ionizing Radiation Protection, X-ray Imaging Safety in Pediatrics and Pregnant Women, Decommissioning of X-ray machine procedures, Safe uses of X-ray, Radiation Protection in Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine.
The others are emerging trends in Diagnostic Imaging, Radiation Protection Trends in Medical Exposure, and Practical Radiation Protection in Digital Radiology. There will also be a practical exercise on key parameters that have affect patient dose at a Diagnostic Imaging Facility.