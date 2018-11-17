Five pupils kiiled by truck at Assin Atobiase

Five pupils of the Assin Atobease Primary school were killed Friday evening after an articulated truck run over them
.
The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Abura Dunkwa hospital morgue.
The incident happened around 5.30pm on Friday.
The trailer disengaged when the articulated truck loaded with cement bags tried to swerve a
The driver of the truck then lost control and veered off the road running into the pupils who were by the road.
Deputy Superintendent of Police,
