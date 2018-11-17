Five pupils kiiled by truck at Assin Atobiase

BY: Shirley Asiedu Addo

Five pupils of the Assin Atobease Primary school were killed Friday evening after an articulated truck run over them.

Two other pupils, a boy and a girl and the driver of the truck who were taken from the scene alive are on admission at the Abura Dunkwa and Cape Coast Teaching hospitals.

Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Abura Dunkwa hospital morgue.

The incident happened around 5.30pm on Friday.

The trailer disengaged when the articulated truck loaded with cement bags tried to swerve a pot hole according to an eye witness.


Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana

The driver of the truck then lost control and veered off the road running into the pupils who were by the road.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr Okyere Andam, the Assin South police commander said people took advantage of the situation stole cement bags.

for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana