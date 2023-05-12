Farmerline appoints new country manager

Daily Graphic May - 12 - 2023 , 08:20

Farmerline, one of the world's leading agritech companies now operating as a group, has appointment Worlali Senyo as the new Ghana Country Manager.

He succeeds the co-founder, Alloysius Attah, who is now the Group CEO of the company.

As the new Country Manager, Mr Senyo will be responsible for overseeing the company's local operations and driving growth in the nation's agricultural sector.

Profile

Mr Senyo, a seasoned expert in agriculture and ICT with over 15 years of experience in developing and implementing technologies that benefit farmers, has been instrumental in helping Farmerline reach over 1.7 million farmers, and partners over 3,000 organisations across 48 countries.

As a key member of Farmerline's leadership team, Mr Senyo has been a driving force behind the company's mission to empower farmers through innovative solutions at the last mile.

His expertise lies in building lasting partnerships to develop, sustain and scale solutions in education and behaviour change, climate resilience, financing and markets.

Mr Senyo’s passion is reflected in his drive for the digitalisation of agriculture and empowering smallholder farmers to contribute to a healthier planet.

With a Master's degree in ICT for Development from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom (UK), and a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Science majoring in Economics from the University of Ghana, Worlali brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table as the Country Manager.

As a respected thought leader in agritech on the African continent, Worlali is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, and his insights and expertise have been featured in numerous publications.

Testimony

According to Alloysius Attah, “there is no better person to take on the role of Farmerline’s Ghana Country Manager other than Worlali Senyo.”

Farmerline, an agritech, was founded in 2013 serving 800 farmers and now has digitised millions of farmers globally with thousands of partnerships in many countries.

Farmerline also works with other stakeholders in the agricultural sector to provide access to financing, inputs and markets for smallholder farmers.

Farmerline’s Mergdata, a web and mobile application, also offers real-time traceability, certification audit, farm mapping, farmer education and analytics solutions to help organisations that work with farmers to achieve their sustainability and food security goals efficiently.

Appreciation

In a statement, Mr Senyo expressed appreciation for the appointment, and pledged to contribute towards the growth of the company.

He said: "My 10-year journey with Farmerline has been an incredible learning experience, and I am honoured to now lead the charge in Ghana to drive a positive impact for smallholder farmers."