Energy Commission, USAID train and certify 44 wiring professionals in Northern Ghana

Forty-four wiring professionals from Northern Ghana, including 10 women have graduated from a month-long training programme organised by the Energy Commission of Ghana (EC), in collaboration with the USAID-funded Power Africa West Africa Energy Program (Power Africa).
The graduation ceremony held on July 20, 2022, recognises the participants’ successful completion of EC training for wiring professionals and a certification examination.
Her Excellency Virginia Palmer, US Ambassador to Ghana, in a picture with the Chief of Party for the Power Africa West Africa Energy Program.
USAID and Power Africa sponsored the four-week training from September 29 - November 2, 2021 in collaboration with the EC to increase the number of Certified Electrical Wiring Professionals in Ghana, with the end goal of increasing access to reliable and affordable grid-based power in Ghana.
A release by the organisers noted that since the inception of the implementation of Ghana's Electrical Wiring Regulations Law in February 2012, the EC has certified dozens of professionals.
US Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Virginia Palmer, delivering the Guest of Honour address during the event.
“However, many practitioners continue to wire facilities without the appropriate certification and related training, resulting in the need for rewiring, unsafe installations, and increased cost for connection, particularly, for rural households. The use of unskilled electricians is usually based on limited financial capacity to pay for training and to register for the Wiring Examinations.
“USAID and Power Africa commend Ghana's Energy Commission for passing the Electrical Wiring Regulations Law (L.I. 2008), and for their partnership in training professional artisans to legally engage in professional electrical wiring and installation.”
The dignitaries who graced the occasion in a picture with some of the certified wiring professionals. They include, from left to right, Mr. Anthony Bleboo, Director Inspectorate and Enforcement, Energy Commission; Mr. Noble Dormenu, the Acting Managing Director, NEDCo; Kimberly Rosen, Mission Director for USAID/ Ghana; Adaku Ufere, the Power Africa West Africa Energy Program Chief of Party; Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister; Virginia E. Palmer, US Ambassador to Ghana; and Deputy Minister for Power, Mr. William Aidoo.
The training took place at the Dabokpa Technical Institute in Tamale, Northern Region.
Out of the 50 registered and trained participants, 44 were successful in the certification examinations, which now qualifies them as Certified Electrical Wiring Professionals (CEWPs), including 10 female artisans, whose successful qualification has increased the number of female wiring artisans in Ghana to 20.
The Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission expressed his deepest gratitude to USAID for its immense contribution particularly to increasing the number of certified female wiring artisans, the statement said.
US Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Virginia Palmer and the Mission Director, USAID/Ghana, Kimberly Rosen in a picture with the 10 female electrical wiring professionals who benefited from the USAID Wiring Artisans Scholarship Program.
"We believe that participants have been presented with viable opportunities to enhance and refine their skills to ultimately generate income. Thanks to USAID and Power Africa for covering the logistical, tuition and certification costs/fees for all 44 wiring professionals and for presenting each of them with necessary toolkits to start them off in their career..."
Power Africa on the other hand, said it will continue to work with Ghana's Energy Commission and the Government of Ghana to improve access to affordable and reliable electricity.