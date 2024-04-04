Previous article: Marriage between 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo and 12-year-old girl: • NETRIGHT disappointed with Nungua Traditional Council

Eid-ul-Fitr: Thursday, April 11, 2024, declared public holiday

Kweku Zurek Apr - 04 - 2024 , 08:13

Ghana's Ministry of Interior has declared Thursday, April 11, 2024, as a public holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant religious festival observed by Muslims worldwide.

The announcement was made through a press release signed by the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, on April 3, 2024.

"The general public is hereby informed that Thursday, April 11, 2024, which marks Eid-ul-Fitr, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country," the release stated.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims globally, signifying the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.