ECOWAS Commission reviews training policy for Standby Force

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 30 - 2023 , 14:02

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is reviewing the training Policy for its standby Force in order to strengthen peace support operations.

To this end, a review workshop on the draft training policy of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) commenced on Thursday, November 30, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The two-day workshop which is building on the earlier one held by experts which reviewed the ESF's operational framework, will among others, improve the draft ESF-training policy by aligning it with that of the African Standby Force while taking into cognizance the peculiarities of the ECOWAS Region.

The workshop will also allow for the assessment of the relevance of the various sections of the draft ESF Training Policy to current and emerging needs in contemporary Peace Support Operations.

Participants at the Workshop who are to ensure the readiness of the draft policy for onward validation by the ECOWAS Member States, include experts from the AU, the United Nations, Training Centres of Excellence (TCE)s, Regional Economic Communities (RECs) as well as relevant staff of the Commission lead by the Ag Head of the Peace Support Operations Division (PSOD) Dr. Sani Adamu.

Since attaining Full Operational Capacity in 2015, the ECOWAS Standby Force has been engaged in several capability development activities to sustain the operational readiness of the Force.