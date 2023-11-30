ECG Juapong District embarks on "fix the bill, pay the bill" exercise

The Juapong District of the Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana has been taking part in the company’s recent customer service engagement project, dubbed “fix the bill, pay the bill”.

The project, which started on November 6, 2023, seeks to ensure that customers on postpaid meters get their meters read and checked to ensure that they are working as they should.

The Juapong District, which is the youngest in the Tema Region has Apegusu, Mpakadan, Asikuma, Nkwakuben, Labolabo, Anum, Dodi, Sebekope, Avedotoe, Adegblevi, Amegame and Porportia, all of whom are on postpaid customers, hence a higher concentration of effort for this project was concentrated in the district.

Speaking on how the exercise has been so far, the Juapong District Manager, William D. K. A. Ahenkorah said “the exercise has been going on smoothly and customers have been generally supportive”, adding that “there have been few challenges though with regards to non-access to the meters as they are within the compounds of some customers”.