Three ex-convicts jailed 18 months for stealing cassava worth GH₵1,800

GNA Nov - 30 - 2023 , 18:48

The Agona Nsaba Magistrate's Court has sentenced three ex-convicts to six months in hard labour each for stealing cassava worth GH₵1,800 from Mr. Emmanuel Fenyn, a farmer at Agona Nyakrom.

Ernest Saakwa, 35, Emmanuel Amoaning, 33, and Yaw Oboom, 32, pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and stealing and are to serve six months for each crime, with the sentences running concurrently. They had previously served three months in jail for stealing plantain.

Prosecuting Officer Detective Chief Inspector Aglagoh Lawson told the court presided over by Mr. Victor Kusi that the complainant owned a cassava farm at Apumuso, a village near Nyakrom.

On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the convicts went to the complainant's farm and harvested quantities of cassava valued at GH₵1,800.00. While harvesting, they were spotted by a witness who informed the complainant.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Lawson, the convicts had fled the scene by the time the complainant reached his farm.

However, upon their arrest, they admitted to uprooting the cassava, which they sold to an unknown person from Agona Swedru for GH₵1,800.00.

They were subsequently charged before the Nsaba Magistrate's Court after investigations.