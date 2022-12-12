Ghana's capital, Accra experiences moderate earth tremor of magnitude 4.0 on Monday morning.
A moderate earth tremor was felt in most parts of Accra Monday morning (December 12, 2022).
The epicenter was located in the western part of Accra, 10 km from Gbawe.
The phenomenon which took place at 11:53 am local time (December 12, 2022), occurred three times in the space of five hours.
The first was experienced at 6:53 am, also in the western part of Accra, the second around 10am at same places and the third occurred 11:53am, 10 km from Gbawe.
According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the seismic movement reached magnitude 4.0 which makes it one of the strongest earthquake in Ghana.
When Graphic Online contacted the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GSSA) for official information on the tremor, it was explained that a team of experts have been dispatched to the epicenter to collect information.
The Director of the GGSA, Isaac Nwinbelle told Graphic Online's Timothy Ngnenbe that the team of experts have been deployed to Weija, to the earth quake monitoring station located at Weija to collect data on the latest tremor.
Weija has experienced perennial earth tremors.
Some parts of Accra including the Graphic Road enclave also experienced the tremor.
In the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra, where a lot of trading activities occur especially, around the Bank of Ghana area, some people were seen attempting to move away from buildings into safety, according to some eyewitnesses.
|Date
|Time (GMT)
|Epicentre
|January 2006
|Accra
|26 September 2007
|15:00
|385.2 kilometres from Takoradi
|9 December 2018
|7:50
|Weija and Gbawe
|13 January 2019
|Accra
|Date
|Time (GMT)
|Epicentre
|Depth
|Notes
|1862
|6.5
|This earthquake was felt in Togo and Benin as well. It caused much damage and killed three people.
|1906
|Ho
|Much damage was recorded.
|22 June 1939
|Accra
|6.6
|This earthquake killed 17 to 22 people and injured 133
|8 January 1997
|Accra
|3.8
|15 February 1997
|Accra
|4.1
|6 March 1997
|15:16
|6.2 kilometres from Gbawe
|4.8
|10 km
|May 2003
|Accra
|3.8
|January 2006
|Accra
|3.7
|26 September 2007
|15:00
|385.2 kilometres from Takoradi
|5.2
|33 km
|9 December 2018
|7:50
|Weija and Gbawe
|2.6
|13 January 2019
|Accra
|2.6
|24 June 2020
|22:53
|Accra
|4.0
|10 km
|The earthquake was felt in Gbawe, McCarthy Hill, Kaneshie, Tesano, Dansoman, Dunkanaa, Lapaz, Achimota, Santa Maria, Adenta, Weija, Madina, Kwabenya, East Legon, Nsawam, Koforidua, Swedru, Dodowa, Tema among other areas.
