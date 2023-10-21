Don't keep mobile phones by your breasts - women cautioned

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Oct - 21 - 2023 , 14:19

A public health nurse at the St. Joseph Orthopaedic Hospital, Patricia Sagoe, has asked women, especially traders to desist from putting mobile phones by their breasts.

That, she indicated, would help to prevent their breasts from being exposed to mobile phone radiations, which could have made them vulnerable to breast cancer.

She explained that radiation emissions from mobile phones are very high when they placed to the breasts.

Madam Patricia Sagoe gave the advice during a breast cancer screening exercise organised by ASA Savings and Loans Limited for market women at the main lorry park in the New Juaben South Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The exercise, which was supported by the St. Joseph Orthopaedic hospital had over 100 women screened for the disease.

Early medication

Madam Sagoe explained that when a mobile phone was attached to the breast and receives call, the vibration enters the breast and that could render the person vulnerable to breast cancer.

"One risk factor to breast cancer is the exposure to radiation and we know mobile phones emit radiations, especially when the mobile phone is ringing; it vibrates, and the vibration gets into the breast and that can cause cancer in the breast.

"Putting the mobile phone always beside the breast is very risky because it can result in contracting the disease", the public health nurse stated.

She therefore advised women against putting mobile phones by their breast and instead put them in their bags.

Customers

The Corporate Social Responsibility Manager of the company, Richard Nartey, said management decided to organise the exercise for the market women because they were their customers who should be healthy at all times.

That, he said, was because breast cancer had been one of the major diseases affecting a number of women.

Social responsibility

Mr Nartey said the event which formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility was also used to sensitise the women on the disease, particularly seeking early medical attention.

He said the company's Human Resource Manager, Eunice Boadu who was diagnosed of breast cancer also formed part of the management's decision to conduct the exercise.

He said Madam Boadu had dedicated herself as a breast cancer ambassador to further create awareness on the disease so that others would take preventive actions seriously.

Mr Nartey said they had planned to screen at least 300 women for breast cancer in this month of October.

Some of the beneficiaries of the breast screening exercise commended the bank for undertaking the initiative.