UEW secures top honour as best Business School in Tertiary Business Sense Challenge Ver. 5.0

Kweku Zurek Oct - 21 - 2023 , 14:54

In a thrilling finale held at the TV3 studios in Accra, the University of Education, Winneba clinched victory in this year's Graphic Business Tertiary Business Sense Challenge, surpassing the University of Cape Coast and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

From the outset, UEW asserted its dominance and maintained a commanding lead throughout the competition, ultimately concluding with an impressive 67.9 points.

The event, organized by the Graphic Business Newspaper in partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana, witnessed an enthusiastic audience.

The University of Cape Coast secured second place with 51 points, followed closely by KNUST with 49.6 points.

In a historic achievement, first-time finalists UEW now stand alongside esteemed institutions such as KNUST, University of Development Studies, and UCC as champions of this prestigious competition.

Final Scores of the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge Version 5.0:

- KNUST: 49.6

- UCC: 51

- UEW: 67.9 (WINNER)