Design & Technology Institute hosts inaugural cohort of Legatum Foundry Fellows

Ghana’s Design & Technology Institute (DTI) will on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, host the inaugural cohort of Legatum Foundry Fellows at its campus at Mempeasem in Accra.
As Ghana’s first accredited private technical and vocational education and training (TVET) provider, the visit by the Foundry Fellows offers an opportunity to share ideas and explore potential collaboration between DTI and the Legatum Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), particularly in the areas of entrepreneurship and job creation.
The Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship at the MIT developed the Foundry Fellowship in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation in alignment with the Foundation’s vision of a world where everyone has the opportunity to learn and prosper.
The Mastercard Foundation also has a 3-year partnership with DTI under the Young Africa Works Programme to facilitate skills training, job preparedness and entrepreneurship development thereby creating 40,000 direct and indirect jobs in Ghana by May 2023.
The 13 inaugural Legatum Foundry Fellows hail from eight countries, including Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa.
Fellows are all entrepreneurs who have started businesses in diverse areas, including healthcare, fintech, education and agribusiness.
During the visit to DTI, Fellows will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Prof Alex Dodoo, Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority and Ms. Constance Swaniker, CEO of DTI.
Issues to be discussed during the high-level fireside chat include gaps in youth employability; scaling up of innovation in Africa; precision quality and the role of the private sector in creating jobs and wealth creation in Africa.
The group will also discuss and explore innovative approaches that may help Africa-based businesses become profitable, inclusive and sustainable.