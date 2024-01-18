Deputy Registrar of Bolga Technical University shot dead by gunmen on motorbike

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jan - 18 - 2024 , 11:48

A Deputy Registrar of the Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU), Alhassan Azumah has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The deceased was promoted to the rank of Deputy Registrar in the university about two months ago.

Information gathered by Graphic Online from some sources within the university indicates that two gunmen on a motorbike shot him multiple times around 7pm on Wednesday (January 17, 2024) outside his residence in Sokabisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

He was walking around his residence when the unknown assailants surfaced, shot him, and sped off.

Mr Azumah’s death has shocked both the staff and students of the university.

more to follow...