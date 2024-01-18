Ghana’s 2024 Bible week to start Feb 3

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Jan - 18 - 2024 , 17:01

The Bible Society of Ghana has announced that the 2024 Bible Week will start from Saturday, February 3 to Sunday, February 11.

It will be on the theme, “The Bible: Guide for Peace, Unity & Development".

It is expected to be a diverse and engaging programme for people of all ages.

The week long celebration is aimed at encouraging the public to embrace the Bible’s teachings on living at peace with one another especially in an election year.

In a statement issued by General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana, Very Rev Dr John Kwesi Addo Jnr, the society said it was proud to present the 2024 Bible Week as a vibrant celebration inviting Christians and Ghanaians of all denominations to explore the transformative power of the Bible “as we prepare for our Presidential and Parliamentary Elections this year.”

The week is planned to be packed with a variety of activities including a talk, Bible work in Ghana, Bible reading marathon, Bible quiz challenge, Bible choreo-poetry, a symposium, Bible study, an open forum, a debate, a movie night, Bible walk, choral music, worship experience, prayer time and a thanksgiving service.