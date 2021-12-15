COVID-19: Prez Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight

Four months after his last address to Ghanaians about measures taken against the spread of Coronavirus, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will speak to the nation tonight about the pandemic
The address will be telecast live at 8 pm across all major news networks across the country.
The President is expected to throw more light on measures to curb the spread of the virus before and after the Christmas celebrations.
He is also expected to speak on recent measures announced by the Ghana Health Service which includes a vaccine mandate for all unvaccinated Ghanaians and people with residential status who will be returning to the country after 14 days to be vaccinated on arrival.
Additionally, all persons who are 18 years or above arriving in the country are required to provide evidence of full vaccination for COVID-19.
The directive forms part of a review of the national COVID-19 preventive protocol instituted at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to limit the importation of COVID-19 in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant.
Since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic last year in March, President Akufo-Addo has been addressing the nation on measures his administration has put in place to intensify the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic to prevent further spread.
His last update (the 26th address) was on July 25, when the country’s active Covid-19 cases were 4,521.