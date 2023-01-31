Construction of Amanokrom police station begins

A SOD-CUTTING ceremony has been performed for the construction of a police station for Amanokrom, a town in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.
The edifice, being funded by the Ghana Gas Company, is expected to be completed within six months and will comprise a one-storey building with the necessary facilities for both suspects and the police personnel on duty.
Facilities
The facilities are a charge office, station officers office, male and female cells, armoury, rooms for exhibits and archives, as well a store and washrooms.
Attached to the police station will be residential facilities for the police personnel in the town.
Cutting the sod for the commencement of work at Amanokrom last Saturday, the Manager of the Project Unit of Ghana Gas, Edougbole Nwiah Anyimoh said the company decided to respond to the request made by the chief of the town, Nana Osim Kwatia II for Ghana Gas to put up the building for the town.
He said in view of that, Ghana Gas decided to utilise some of its profit for the construction of the building as part of its corporate social responsibility for the community.
Mr Anyimoh urged the chief, the Akuapem North District Police Commander of the Ghana Police Service, as well as officials of the municipal assembly to be paying regular visits to the construction site.
That, according to him, would ensure speedy and quality work.
Mr Anyimoh also gave the assurance that a team from the Ghana Gas Company would be visiting the construction site periodically to ensure that the right thing was done.
Criminal activities
He also explained that since every community was engulfed with criminal activities, putting up the police station within the community would put fear in criminals and consequently reduce their activities.
Mr Anyimoh spelt out four thematic areas of which Ghana Gas had been offering its assistance to communities across the country, saying the areas were health, education, sports and water and sanitation.
Crime reduction
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem North, Barima Awuah Sarpong said although there had not been many criminal activities in the town, the new police station and the presence of the police in the town would further reduce criminal activities.
He said a permanent police presence in the town would bring peace and harmony to enable the people go about their commercial and economic ventures without fear.
While thanking Ghana Gas for its contribution to the town, the MCE appealed to other organisations to offer similar assistance to communities since the government alone could not provide all the amenities needed to keep society going.
The Poribonhene of Amanokrom, Nana Osiafo Kokroko III, who represented the Amanokromhene, Nana Osim Kwatia II, entreated the construction firm, BM Bency Ventures,to complete the project within the time frame of six month as promised.
According to him, the police station would accelerate the town's development and expressed appreciation to Ghana Gas for its assistance.
