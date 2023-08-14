Close to 200 killed in Bawku conflict since Nov 2021 - MCE

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Aug - 14 - 2023 , 12:40

Close to 200 people have been killed in the renewed Bawku conflict from November 2021 to August 2023, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Amadu Hamza has said.

In a radio interview with Accra-based Joy FM on Monday [August 14, 2023], the MCE said even though official records on the death toll from the conflict with the police may be far lesser, the reality on the grounds far outweighs what the police has.

"Many have died and their bodies were never given to the police," he said.

The MCE who was speaking on a recent shooting incident that led to the death of one person with three injured victims said the conflict continue to claim lives and that most of the clashes take place at areas that are difficult for the police to reach.

Bawku has experienced chieftaincy conflict for many years which has led to the death of many people.

A number of properties have also been destroyed.