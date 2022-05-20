Chief builds market for Akyem Abodom

Traders of Akyem Abodom, a farming community in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region, who have been selling in open spaces for years, now have a market.
It was constructed at a cost of GH¢300,000 by the Ankobeahene of the town, Nana Sekyere Baffour Bamfo.
The market is made up of 42 stalls with ancillaries to enhance economic activities in the area by increasing business operations, as well as linking the adjoining communities.
Hitherto, the inhabitants, who are predominantly farmers, lacked a market to sell their farm produce, a which situation retarded the socio-economic activities in the community for decades as they were compelled to travel long distances to sell for a living.
Optimism
Nana Bamfo said he was optimistic that the market would help reduce abject poverty and create business opportunities for the teeming youth and traders in the area.
Handing over the market at a ceremony, he charged other chiefs in various communities to emulate the gesture to augment the government’s effort in developing the country.
“I want to encourage my colleague chiefs across the country to at least initiate developmental projects in their respective communities so that they can demand support from the government and other agencies,” he said.
Nana Bamfo added that “by doing so, I believe it will compel Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to work.”
He also entreated traditional leaders and stakeholders in the community to ensure the market was maintained to serve its purpose.
Apprenticeship
In a related development, Nana Bamfo also enrolled 17 young girls with the zeal to live meaningful life into apprenticeship, to equip them with different job skills.
The young girls, who were enrolled into sewing, hairdressing and bakery, were presented with sewing machines, hairdryers and other equipment needed for their apprenticeship.
Nana Bamfo charged the youth to abstain from premarital sex to help minimise teenage pregnancy in the community.
He, however, urged parents to keenly monitor the youth so they did not engage in activities that had the tendency to increase their risk of getting pregnant.
Nana Bamfo pledged to initiate different programmes to help take the people from abject poverty.