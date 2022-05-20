I've followed all legal procedures in keeping tigers in my home - Freedom Jacob Caesar

Businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako alias Freedom Jabob Caesar has defended the reason for keeping two tigers [cubs] in his house at the Wonda Estate at Ridge in Accra.
According to him, he has followed all the necessary procedures underlined by the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission to keep the animals in his home.
"I don't think I am putting anyone in danger because the necessary procedures to protect the animals have been done."
"The necessary procedures to be able to build the future for the animals is in process with the [Forestry] Commission. So I don't know if somebody is saying if this has happened or that has happened. These animals have not harmed anyone, they have not been out there on the streets, they've been fed and taken care of and they are still cubs, they are yet to grow. They haven't even turned a year, they are still in their 6th, 7th month. So that is all it is."
Explaining how the animals are kept in his home, Bediako said the procedures are done, the protection [cage] is well mounted in the safety of the public, it is very much considered and so at my own time, I will like to probably even like to show how we went through the process of creating this protection [cage] to making sure that the animals are fed, trained."
There has been public calls for the animals to be removed from the home of Nana Kwame Bediako by the Wildlife Division following media reports that some residents have complained that the animals were a nuisance in the estate and they [residents] don't feel safe in the gated community.
Forestry Commission visits animals
Officers from the Forestry Commission on Friday afternoon [May 20, 2022] visited the home where the animals are kept and said they were satisfied with the condition in which the animals are in.
more to follow...