Businessman's tigers to be relocated from residential property - Police

Two tigers belonging to businessman Nana Kwame Bediako alias Freedom Jabob Caesar are to be relocated from the Wonda World Estates, Avenue Lincoln, the Ghana Police Service has said.
This follows a complaint to the Police that the tigers were being kept in the residential neighbourhood.
The Police in a statement said preliminary investigations had established that a resident in the gated community was keeping the two tigers under lock in a cage.
"Police have reached out to the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission and efforts are underway to relocate the animals to an appropriate facility," the Police said in a statement.
"A special police team has been deployed to provide adequate security in the affected neighbourhood to ensure the safety of residents until the animals are relocated.
The residents of the estate had in a news report complained about the presence of the tigers being an inconvenience and a threat to their safety.
The statement added that investigations were ongoing into the matter, urging residents within the community to remain calm.
"Whiles investigations continue, we would like to entreat all residents within the community to remain calm as we work with our stakeholders to ensure their safety".