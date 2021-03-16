Brooklyn Borough honours 10 Ghanaians in New York

The President of the Brooklyn Borough, Eric L. Adams, has highlighted Ghana’s progress as a nation and underscored the need for its citizens to be celebrated for their contribution to the country’s growth
“The wealth of natural resources has made Ghana a leading and prosperous nation to this day, but the people of Ghana are its greatest resources who need to be celebrated,” he said.
Mr Adams said that when the Brooklyn Borough, a borough of the New York City, honoured 10 Ghanaian-Americans for their accomplishments and contribution to the area at a Ghanaian-American Heritage celebration.
They were Tinah Marie Akosua Bouldin, Bishop Dr Akwasi Amankwah, Madam Rose Ivy Quarshie, Catherine Cudjoe; former Great Olympics player, Joe Agyeman; Eric Darko; Wall Street Analyst and Founder of Adinkra Republic, Agyeman Senkyire; Frederick Kofi Ameyaw of the Ghana Permanent Mission in New York; G. Ofori-Annor and the Abotare Women Associations.
The event took place at the Brooklyn Borough Hall in New York City to commemorate Ghana’s 64th Independence Day on March 6.
Cooperation
Frederick Ameyaw, who spoke on behalf of Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, said the country was thankful for the effort made to commemorate Ghana’s Independence Day in a beautiful ceremony.
He stressed the renewed cooperation between Ghana and the Brooklyn Borough in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and other socio-economic issues.
Mr Adams acknowledged the important role of Ghana in the emancipation of the black race from colonialism.
“On March 6, 1957, the great nation of Ghana became the first black African nation south of the Sahara to achieve independence from colonial rule. Over the next decade, 30 African countries also followed Ghana’s example to nationhood,” he said.
This year’s celebration was limited to just hosts and honourees due to COVID-19 related restrictions.
However, the full ceremony was recorded and transmitted virtually for a digital audience and other special honourees.
Proud Ghanaian
Mr Senkyire said he was proud to be Ghanaian and to bring his rich cultural heritage to North America through his fashion brand.
“My culture has been a source of great inspiration and wisdom to me, especially in America, which has informed several of my decisions, and it is a great privilege to express my culture to the world,” he said.
Guests were treated to live performances of the national anthems of both Ghana and the United States of America (USA) by Lysandra Tachie and Monifa Maat respectively.
It was climaxed by a flag performance by Tinah Marie Akosua Bouldina and poetry recitals.
Ghana-US relations
The 2010 Census indicated that there are approximately 91,322 Ghanaian Americans living in the USA, especially in cities such as Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan and are some of the most law-abiding immigrants.
Ghana’s relationship with the USA was further strengthened by the launch of “The Year of Return” in 2019 which saw a significent number of African-American tourists visit Ghana to retrace their ancestry, and to learn more about the “Slave Trade”.