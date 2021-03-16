Daasebre oti boateng commends zoomlion - For one million bins project

The Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Council, Daasebre Prof. (Emeritus) Oti Boateng has commended waste management experts, Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the introduction of the "One Million Waste Bin Project" aims at ensuring that in every household, there is a waste bin.
He welcomed the introduction of the project in his traditional area during the launch of his Root-Based Development Model (RBM) project dubbed ‘’Operation Clean Communities’’ in Koforidua.
The health driven initiative by the omanhene is one of the six thematic development concerns of the model which was to complement the government’s effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the four main communicable diseases in the traditional area.
Initiative
The initiative forms part of the council’s community development within the implementation strategy of the existing award-winning RBM developed by Daasebre Oti Boateng for Ghana, Africa and the world.
According to the omanhene, Operation Clean Communities required residents to look beyond themselves and take ‘’collective responsibility’’.
It focuses on sanitation and the importance of leading a generally healthy lifestyle in order to protect the community as a whole.
It is also inspired by the universal dictum that prevention is better than cure. It will thus involve the use of trained personnel in a comprehensive health education of households within the two municipalities constituting the traditional area.
By this strategy, the operation is expected to break the pathway of disease transmission not only for COVID-19 but also for malaria, cholera, typhoid and measles.
Launch
The launch also brought on board the Municipal Chief Executives of New Juaben North and New Juaben South, Ms. Comfort Asante and Mr. Isaac Appaw Gyasi,respectively who graced the occasion and also thanked the omanhene for the laudable initiative and used the occasion to explain the various developments activities being carried out within the municipalities.
The Chairperson for the occasion, Mrs. Sophia Nana Kudjorji, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Jospong Group, who acted in the stead of the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, was full of praise for the omanhene and indicated the wilingness and support by the Jospong Group to ensure a successful implementation of the project.
She was particularly happy that the vision of the omanhene was tied to the mission of the Jospong group which is improving the lives of people and the environment.
She advised the inhabitants to ensure they kept their environment clean in order to deal with communicable diseases affecting the communities.
Presentation
The Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs. Emma Adwoa Appiaah Osei-Duah presented waste bins, assorted drinks and cash of GHc10,000 to support the New Juaben Traditional Council for the Operation Clean Communities Project.
She also urged the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council and Metropolitan,Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), waste contractors in the region to be part of the one million bin campaign of ensuring every household acquiring a waste bin becomes successful.
The ceremony was attended by some MMDCEs, religious leaders in the area, academicians, corporate bodies and civil society groups.