Birim Central launches Teacher Prize awards

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Sep - 14 - 2023 , 06:36

The Birim Central Municipal Education Directorate, last Monday, launched the Municipal teachers’ awards ceremony dubbed "Teacher Prize" at Akyem Oda.

The awards is aimed at recognising and celebrating the invaluable contributions of the dedicated teachers who shape the future of society.

The event is scheduled for October 18, 2023, during which outstanding remote school, sports, kindergarten, primary, JHS, SHS, mathematics, science and private teachers in the municipality will be honoured.

Speaking at the launch, the Birim Central Municipal Director of Education, Esther Quaye-Sowah, stressed that the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of teachers deserved the utmost respect and admiration of the general public.

Teachers, she stressed, played a pivotal role in moulding the lives of students as they impacted knowledge and instilled discipline in them, inspired creativity and fostered personal growth.

Acknowledge teachers

Mrs Quaye-Sowah said the work of teachers contributed immensely towards the production of the future workforce of the nation, thereby enhancing the socio-economic growth of the country.

She noted with concern that for no apparent reason, the municipality had not celebrated the event since 2012.

The Municipal Director said teachers must feel that their work is valued; they must feel appreciated and well respected, which will result in increased motivation and commitment.

She stated that the management of teachers would continue to show approval and gratitude for each teacher's good job, as that would encourage competition and innovation to create a positive and healthy workplace.

"Teaching is not merely a profession but a noble calling that requires passion, patience and perseverance," Mrs Quaye-Sowah said.

She emphasised that it was through passion, patience and perseverance that teachers ignited the fire of learning in students and guided and supported them as they navigated challenges, as well as shaped their minds, hearts and hands.

"Let us continue to appreciate and support teachers in their noble mission as we recognise this good work by making the Teacher Prize ceremony a memorable celebration of excellence and gratitude," Mrs Quaye-Sowah urged.

The chairman of the five-member award planning committee, Castro Asumadu Addae, advised interested teachers to submit their applications for the committee to select the best among them for the awards.