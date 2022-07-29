Bawumia is Ghana's foremost digital champion - Ursula Owusu

Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu Erkuful, has described Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as Ghana's foremost digital champion, for his pivotal role in Ghana's digital transformation.
The Vice President, who has spearheaded many digital interventions in the country, in what he insists is essential to building a modern economy, has been widely acknowledged for his passion and leadership in pursuing this drive.
In a Facebook post, the Communications Minister, acknowledged Dr. Bawumia's starring role, and also the inseparable link between digitalisation and transforming a modern economy.
Dr. Bawumia has earned plaudits for spearheading the country's digital interventions in areas such as, biometric identification system, digital address system, mobile money interoperability, digital medical drone service, digitisation of government services, ePharmacy, among others.
Below is her Facebook post'
"Ghana is building a digital Ghana and a digital economy. Digitalisation and economic development go hand in hand. As the chairman of the Economic Management Team, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has embraced the in-depth understanding of Digitalisation and is executing his mandate effortlessly. He is the foremost DIGITAL CHAMPION in Ghana."