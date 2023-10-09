Bawumia donates to Kumasi Children’s Home on 60th birthday

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, last Saturday donated food items, drinks and toiletries to the Kumasi Children’s Home as part of activities marking his 60th birthday.

Accompanied by his wife, Samira, the Vice-President handed over 100 bags of rice, 20 bags of sugar, diapers (50 packs), toothbrushes (20 boxes) and toilet rolls (20 packs) to the home.

Others are detergents (100 packs), oil (20 boxes), tinned tomatoes (10 boxes), water (150 cartons), assorted drinks (200 cartons) and variety of biscuits.

He also gave GH¢60,000 to help in running the daily activities of the home and pledged to provide a bus to facilitate their movement.

Dr Bawumia, who also spent time with the children, promised to serve as its patron.

"Everyone needs some form of help but in my opinion those with the most needs are these children in orphanages, who are here through no fault of theirs.

That's why I chose to spend my birthday with the children in this Home, as I am here in Kumasi on my birthday," the Vice-President said.

"Every year I spend my birthday with the vulnerable in society, so you can be sure that if God gives me life, this is not the last time you will see me or hear from me on my birthday," he said.

Appreciation

The Manager of the Home, Mabel Amponsah, on behalf of the about 90 children, some with disability, expressed appreciation to the Vice-President for the kind gesture.

She said Dr Bawumia's decision to spend his birthday with the vulnerable and abandoned children was a clear indication of his love for humanity.

"As you have shown us love and care on your special day, we pray that your dreams and desires will be met.

We ask the Almighty to grant you your heart's desires.

We will continue to pray for you," she said.

In lieu of his annual birthday lunch with cured lepers in Accra, Dr Bawumia sent bags of rice and other items to the Weija Leprosarium to ensure the lepers celebrated his special day as well.

Earlier in the day, Muslim and Christian clerics offered prayers and pronounced blessings on Dr Bawumia, wishing him long life and success in his quest to lead the New Patriotic Party and eventually Ghana. — GNA