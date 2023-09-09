BAPSA gives back to alma mater

Daily Graphic Sep - 09 - 2023 , 12:51

The Bogoso St Augustine’s Senior High School Past Students Assocation (BAPSA) has donated two sets of modern brass bands and instruments valued at GHc50,000 to the school.

They included sets of trumpets, cornets, French horns, flugelhorns, trombones, euphoniums, tubas, bugles and two sets of parade drums.

The gesture was a collaborative effort between the association’s members in Ghana and those overseas, comprising North America and Europe.

This was done with the view to uplift the school’s visibility through music, promoting hands-on training in music, enriching social activities on campus and generally make the school attractive within the Bogoso community.

Curriculum activities

The Chairman of BAPSA, Kwamena Ewusi-Brown, charged both the authorities and students to make the best use of the instruments.

“We have had two significant homecoming experiences here on this campus during the past couple of years and it is so sad that on both occasions, we had to endure the embarrassment and inconveniences of having to hire a band from either Prestea or Tarkwa for our programmes,” he said.

Mr Ewusi-Brown noted that besides the pursuit of their academic routines and goals, most schools of similar pedigree as Augusco had regimental and other musical groups that helped to enrich their extra curriculum and recreational pastimes.

The Second Vice-Chairman of the association, Benjamin Ackaah-Gyasi, said he was delighted that a dream nurtured by the executive of the association barely two years ago had come to fruition.

“These musical instruments we present to you today come from contributions of the Old Students here in Ghana and our compatriot old students in North America, specifically the United States,” Lawyer Ackaah-Gyasi explained, charging the school to take the greatest care of the equipment”.

The Headmaster of the school, Rev. Fr Ignatius Miah Whajah, who received the instrument, expressed gratitude to BAPSA for its continuous support for the school.

He gave an assurance that the instruments would be properly maintained.

He also entreated the alumni to not relent but continue to support the school to enable it to give quality education to its students.

Past gestures

BAPSA has, over the past six years, extended considerable support to the alma mater in the form of projects and donations, among which are the construction of a urinal block, electricity extension to the School Church Building, the donation of a corn milling machine, the donation of a state-of-the-art multi-purpose printer, lawn mower and a poly-tank for water storage.