Ban on drumming, noise-making begins May 6

Kweku Zurek Apr - 04 - 2024 , 06:50

In anticipation of the annual Homowo festival, the Ga Traditional Council has announced the commencement of a noise-making ban starting on Monday, May 6, and ending on Thursday, June 6

A statement released by Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, specified that the ban encompasses all forms of noise-making activities, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, clapping of hands, and other musical instruments within the Ga State.

Moreover, the statement stressed that during this period, all forms of celebratory events and funeral ceremonies should be abstained from.

“Noise-making activities, including clapping of hands, use of tambourines, and other musical instruments are prohibited during this period.

“The placement of loudspeakers outside church premises and mosques is banned during this period. Roadside evangelism, the use of megaphones, and other loudspeakers should also be avoided entirely during this period.

“Funeral rites and related activities are also prohibited during this period and up to a week after the official ban is lifted on Thursday 13th June 2024,” the state added.

The Ga Traditional Council further noted the establishment of a task force, in collaboration with REGSEC and various metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies, to collaborate with law enforcement and security agencies in enforcing the ban.