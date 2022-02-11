Asa Savings and Loans supports 70 students

Two business centres of ASA Savings and Loans Limited have provided support for a total of 70 basic school students in the areas they are operating.
They are the Petrol Branch and the Petrol Business Centre at Coronation Junction in Cape Coast in the Central Region.
Educational package
Petrol Branch supported 60 students of the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Dumb with items including sanitary pads, bags of rice, boxes of indomie, a gallon of oil and a chest freezer valued at GHC 5,984.
The Petrol Business Centre, on the other hand, provided an educational package valued at GHC 5,000 to 10 students.
In a statement, it said the support to the students formed part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility to the communities in which they were operating.
According to Asa, the initiative was one of the ways through which it wanted to give back to society and contribute to the promotion of education in the country.
It said it wanted to support its clients in order to take care of their children’s education which was key to their development.