Accra Technical University organises workshops for SRC

The Office of the Dean of Student Affairs of the Accra Technical University (ATU) has organised a two-day intensive leadership workshop for its newly sworn-in Student Representative Council (SRC).
The workshop was aimed at equipping the student leaders with the necessary skills and tools to help them effectively and efficiently execute their new roles as leaders.
The two-day workshop, organised in collaboration with the Alumni Association of the Technical University, took the participants through a number of governance and leadership issues, including ethics, transparency, accountability, auditing responsibilities and how to lead.
Leadership qualities
In a lecture on leadership, the Vice-Chairman of the Alumni Association, Mr Emmanuel Nyarvor, urged the student leaders to have a well-drawn out vision and share it with the team members to solicit their buy-in.
He urged them to be creative, communicative, collaborative as they care for those they lead as well as stay motivated towards their goals.
Mr Nyarvor added that as leaders, planning was key and that no administration could survive without proper planning “as proper planning prevented poor performance”.
“You cannot give what you don’t have. As leaders you need to have certain qualities in order to be able to instill the same in other people,” he stressed.
He further charged them to manage their time well, live exemplary lives, be honest, hardworking and diligent so that their stories would serve as motivation for those they lead and serve.
Duty of choice
Addressing the participants at the end of the workshop, the Dean of Student Affairs, Mr Martin Owusu Ampomah, reminded the executive members that the leadership role they had elected to assume was a duty they decided to take upon themselves and, therefore, they were to sacrifice by getting out of their comfort zones for the benefit of those they represented.
He said they needed to learn to work together and act with a united front and expressed his willingness to assist them at every point in time.
“Sometimes there’s a divide between the executive committee and other members of the general assembly. Let’s come together because this administration is a ‘let’s build’ administration”, Mr Ampomah said.
Vision
The President of the ATU SRC, Mr Terry Baffuor Ofori, admonished his fellow representatives to put a stop to petty in-fighting and stand together as a team in order to achieve the goal of making the Accra Technical University the leading technical university in the country.
He said it was the plan of the SRC to mount a three-dimensional (3D) billboard in front of the school to generate revenue for the university.
Purpose
The Chairman of the ATU Alumni Association, Mr David Ayisala, said the workshop was to prepare the SRC executive and the general council for them to understand what was expected of them.
“It is for them to understand the need to be diligent, respectful, do the right things and know their roles. We are hopeful and expecting that at the end of the training, they will surely govern well,” he said.
Mr Ayisala, who moderated the closing session, added that as an alumni, the association deemed it necessary to always be in the school to assist the students because “this is our alma mater; where we started from”.