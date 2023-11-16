Ambulance case: Ato Forson closes case, former Director opens defence

Justice Agbenorsi Nov - 16 - 2023 , 15:53

Former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson who has been accused with two for allegedly causing €2.37 million financial loss to the state has closed his case.

A former Minster of Health, Alex Segbefia, was scheduled to testify at the court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe today (Nov 16).

However, when the case was called, counsel for Dr Forson, Godwin Edudzie Tameklo, told the Court that the Minority Leader would not call any further witness adding: “We are closing our case”.

Charges

Dr Forson, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, is standing trial with Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, and Richard Jakpa, a businessman, for allegedly causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances for Ghana between 2014 and 2016.

They have, however, pleaded not guilty to five counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment to wilfully cause financial loss to the state, contravention of the Public Procurement Act and intentionally misapplying public property.

Flowing the closure of case by Dr Forson, the second accused, Anemana, has been ordered to mount the witness box to open his defence.

More to follow...