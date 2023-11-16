CARE International records impressive success with 'Adwuma Pa' project

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 16 - 2023 , 15:08

CARE International, an international non-governmental organisation (NGO), with focus on poverty alleviation, social justice and inequality, has ended its five-year “Adwuma Pa Project” in the country with several vulnerable women and girls benefiting from the project.

A total of 3,780 vulnerable women and girls received business start-up support while 1,201 girls between the ages of 15-17 were placed into vocational skills training.

The project also helped to reduce child labour in the communities where the project was implemented 68.4 per cent to 42 per cent.

Similarly, hazardous child labor in the implementing areas reduced from 67.2 per cent to 19 per cent.

The Country Director of CARE International, Madam. Rose Tchwenko gave the statistics at the national close-out event held in Accra on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Adwuma Pa Project

She explained that the Adwuma Pa project was introduced to reduce the risk of child and forced labor, and other exploitative labor practices, by improving the economic participation and empowerment of women and adolescent girls within cocoa-producing communities in the country.

The five-year Adwuma Pa project, which started in 2018 -2023 was funded by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs.

CARE International Ghana as the lead implementing agency also worked with co-implementers—Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa (YOTA), Child Rights International (CRI) and Olam Food Ingredients in 80 communities in the Ahafo, Western North, and Central Regions.

The project targeted 2,500 vulnerable girls between the ages of 15-17, and 2,500 vulnerable women as direct project participants.

Madam Tchwenko explained that the project created a common electronic platform to improve coordination and collaboration between the District Gender and Child Protection Committees in several districts.

This, she explained, had increased a number of committees' ability to detect and prevent labour violations and better address the needs of child labour and forced labour survivors.

She further indicated that gender-related abuses had reduced and access to social protection services increased in the implementing areas.

Achievements

Madam. Tchwenko explained that 80 functional Community Gender and Child Protection Committees (CGCPCs) were also formed and that a total of 269 cases were identified by the CGCPC out of which 209 had been successfully resolved across all the four districts, pointing out that 60 of the cases were referred to the District level GCPC.

She indicated that 2,716 girls were trained in life skills, adding that 421 children were also sent back to school.

According to her, a total of 27,565 community members were reached via awareness raising on labour rights and protections.

Madam. Tchwenko, in addition said, 3,065 vulnerable women were trained in microenterprises and provided with business advisory services by Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA).

Similarly, she said, 124 micro-enterprises were registered with the GEA and that 5,625 vulnerable women and girls were provided with functional literacy and numeracy training through Complementary Education Agency (CEA).

Additionally, she indicated, 9,103 community members were reached via community gender dialogue sessions, culminating in improved household decision making and participation.

On the issue of financial inclusion, Madam Tchwenko said, 112 VSLAs were formed and strengthened, and that the VSLA had membership of 3063, out of which 2,501 were vulnerable women and 562 were men.

Commendation

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, commended CARE International for the project and appealed to them to introduce phase two.

For him, the project had helped to lift many vulnerable women and girls from extreme poverty, noting that the project had also helped to reduce child labour in cocoa growing areas.

He said child labour have detrimental consequences on the child’s total development, pointing out that achieving resounding success in the fight against child labour “is a shared responsibility that requires time and resources of all interested parties, including communities, governments, the industry, and the international community.”

“I am very happy about the achievements of the project. It seems that the project exceeded almost all its targets which is very impressive,” Mr Baffour-Awuah noted.

He reiterated the government’s commitment for the continuous implementation of measures that would ensure total development of children and elimination of child labour in all its form and all sectors across the country.