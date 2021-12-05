Agric Minister tours northern Ghana

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto resumes has resumed the regional working tour this week with visits to the five regions in the north.
The 13-day tour, comes shortly after a successful Farmers Day celebrations held in the Central Regional capital of Cape Coast last Friday.
The visits will take the Minister and his entourage to the Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West and the Savannah regions.
A statement signed and issued by the Press Secretariat of the Minister, said the "Minister and his entourage, including national directors, will visit farm fields, interact with farmers and staff of the Ministry, and also inspect ongoing projects under the Ministry.
"The Minister will additionally, receive reports from the various regional directors of Agriculture on the status of the government's agricultural flagship initiatives and also pay courtesy calls on traditional authorities" the statement noted.
Dr. Akoto will use the opportunity to meet with agro input dealers and suppliers to discuss issues and challenges pertaining to the implementation of the government's input subsidy programmes ahead of the 2022 crop season.