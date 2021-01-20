Active Covid-19 cases cross 2000 mark again in Ghana

A total of 366 new cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ghana in the last few days.
This brings the total active cases in Ghana to 2174 as of Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021.
A total of 58,431 cases have been recorded in Ghana since the first case in March 2020.
A total of 358 deaths have been recorded from the disease and six of the deaths are in the last few days.
Data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicate that 36 patients are currently in a critical stage with 98 others in severe conditions.
Out of a cumulative total of 58,431 confirmed cases, 55,899 have either recovered or have been discharged.
