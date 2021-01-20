Hisense supports Airforce Base

As part of its commitment to support the Ghanaian society, electronic appliances company, Hisense has donated 10 pieces of Hisense Air Conditioners to the Airforce Base Accra Training School at Burma Camp.
At a ceremony to hand over the items yesterday, Hisense Brand Ambassador Nana Ama McBrown said the gesture was to enhance the teaching environment at the school.
"This forms part of Hisense's Corporate Social Responsibility programs. We believe our high profile air-conditioners will go a long way in supporting the officers at the training school," she said.
"This is the beginning of a long term relationship we intend building with your outfit."
She promised to provide the school with a SmartBoard for their programs at Training School.
Air Crd. Joshua Mensah-Lakai, the Base Commander of the Airforce Base, Accra expressed gratitude thanks to officials of Hisense for the kind gesture.
He said: "Already, the installation of Hisense products in some of our offices goes to show that we have absolute trust in your products. We look forward to a healthier union. We are indeed grateful for the gesture."