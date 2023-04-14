Accra Mayor calls for promotion of Ghanaian-authored books

Kweku Zurek Apr - 14 - 2023 , 20:46

The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, has called on parents, educators, and stakeholders in the creative arts industry to promote Ghanaian-authored books to empower and educate children and youth about their identity and cultural heritage.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday ahead of the official launch of the Accra World Book Capital, Mayor Sackey emphasized the importance of teaching children about their cultural identity through books written by Ghanaian authors.

The year-long program, which begins on April 24 under the theme "Reading to connect minds for social transformation," includes various activities such as marathon reading sessions, spelling bees, quizzes, and creative-writing competitions.

The City of Accra was named World Book Capital 2023, following evaluation by the World Book Capital Advisory Committee from UNESCO.

Mayor Sackey expressed her commitment to supporting UNESCO's agenda to ensure that all segments of society enjoy and express their cultural rights.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, praised the decision as a recognition of ongoing reforms in the creative arts industry in Ghana and the rest of Africa, and encouraged stakeholders to support the fight against illiteracy and improve the industry.

UNESCO Representative to Ghana, Mr. Abdourahamane Diallo, pledged to mobilize all partners to support the event and promote reading.