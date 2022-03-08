A-G calls for Owusu Bempah’s docket

The case docket of the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, who is accused of instigating his church members to threaten the life of another, has been forwarded to the Attorney-General’s office for advice.
This was disclosed by the substantive prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, when the case was called at the Circuit Court in Accra last Thursday.
“The head of prosecution has directed me to inform the court that the docket in respect of this matter was called by the office of the A-G for study and advice. I will take further orders from the head of prosecution and inform the court accordingly as to the way forward,” Chief Inspector Terkpetey told the court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah.
The case has been adjourned to March 24 this year.
Accused
Rev. Owusu Bempah is on trial with six others for allegedly leading and instigating his church members to threaten to kill a former self-confessed priestess, Patricia Asiedu, aka Nana Agradaa.
Those charged with him are a reporter of the Despite Media group, Kwame Amoh; Mensah Ofori and Kwabena Nyarko (both associate pastors of Rev. Owusu Bempah), Bright Berchie (church member), Nana Acheampong (movie producer) and Nana Brown (blogger).
They have pleaded not guilty to counts of conspiracy, abetment, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death, and are currently on bail.
Apart from the death threat case, Rev. Owusu Bempah is also standing trial in a different court for allegedly inciting his church members to beat up three policemen.
Prosecution’s facts
Per the facts, on September 8, 2021, Rev. Owusu Bempah and 45 heavily built men went to Nana Agradaa’s house to attack her, with the men shouting: “We will kill you”.
The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Terkpetey, said Rev. Owusu Bempah instructed the men to bring Nana Agradaa out of the house so he could teach her a lesson.
The police, he said, rushed to the scene, and prevented any potential bloodshed.
He said after the incident, the police invited both Nana Agradaa and Rev. Owusu Bempah, but the latter ignored the police invitation.
Viral video
The prosecutor said on September 12, 2021, the police saw a viral video in which Ofori and two other members of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International were threatening to kill Nana Agradaa, for which reason they arrested Ofori, while other officers went to Rev. Owusu Bempah’s church to arrest the others.
Rev. Owusu Bempah, on seeing the policemen, allegedly ordered his church members to beat and kill the law officers.
He reportedly ordered the church members to march to the Dansoman Police Station to free those arrested.
Following his orders, some church members allegedly charged on the policemen and beat them up. They fired gunshots, disarmed the police of two service rifles and vandalised their car.