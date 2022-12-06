2 Municipalities score 100 per cent on sanitation provision

Two Municipalities in the Greater Accra Region have scored 100 per cent for improved access to sanitation services per the 2021 District League Table (DLT).
The two, Krowor and Adentan municipalities, were accessed by the proportion of the population with access to improved sanitation services.
The indicator was part of some 22 indicators assessed under seven sectors, namely health, nutrition, education, water, sanitation, governance and energy.
The Krowor and Adentan municipalities were also part of Metropolitan, Municipal and District (MMDs) ranked the top 12 MMDs in the sanitation sector with more than 90 score points.
Other 10 MMDs
The 10 were Akuapem North Municipality, Berekum East Municipality, Atwima Kwanwoma District, Asutifi North District, Ahafo District, Tema Metropolis, Oforikrom Municipality, Tema West Municipality, Accra Metropolis, La Dade-Kotopon Municipality and the Ada East District.
Nine out of the top 12 ranked MMDs in the sanitation sector were municipalities and metropolises.
The results were revealed at the launch of the 2021 DLT Report by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) in partnership with UNICEF Ghana in Accra.
The DLT report was aimed at generating evidence for addressing unequal access to services and development opportunities for children.
According to the report, the results on sanitation indicated that specific policies were adopted by the highest performing MMDs to tackle poor sanitary issues.
It noted that the provision of adequate sanitation was, therefore, a crucial measure of the quality of life of people since it reduces their vulnerability to diseases.
Poor sanitation
However, the report also named 10 lowest scoring MMDs in the sanitation sector.
They were Lower Manya Krobo District, East Mamprusi Municipality, Mfantsiman Municipality, North Dayi District, Adansi South District, Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District, North Gonja District, Amenfi Central District, Builsa North District and Sekyere South District.
Eight out of the least 10 performing MMDs on sanitation were districts, which were usually rural.
The report indicated that the Greater Accra, Western, Western North and Ashanti regions scored above 50 per cent, while Savannah and Upper East scored below 30 per cent.
Access to water
Meanwhile in the water sector, 12 MMDs scored 100 per cent in the provision of safe drinking water sources.
They were accessed by the proportion of population with access to safe drinking water sources.
Nine out of the top 12 ranked MMDs in water provisions were in the Greater Accra Region, with the remaining in the Central and Ashanti regions.
They were also in the municipalities and metropolises, which were predominantly urban in nature.
The MMDs were Ablekuma North Municipality, Ablekuma West Municipality, Accra Metropolis, Ayawaso Central Municipality, Cape Coast Metropolis, Effutu Municipality, Ga North Municipality, Korle-Klottey Municipality, Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, Krowor Municipality, La Dade-Kotopon Municipality, Mampong Municipality.
Meanwhile, the 10 lowest performing MMDs in the provision of safe drinking water were Tatale-Sanguli District, Saboba District, Kumbungu District, Zabzugu District, Mion District, Kwahu Afram Plains North District, Atwima Nwabiagya North District, Suame Municipality, Nanumba South District and Nanton District.
From the results, nine out of the 10 least ranked were districts, with seven located in the Northern Region.
Suame Municipality in the centre of Kumasi scored 28 per cent, whereas Nanton District in the Northern Region was the lowest ranked MMD with only 1.11 per cent of inhabitants having access to safe drinking water sources.