Invest adequately in good customer service delivery - Hoteliers urged

The General Manager of the Golden Bean Hotel, Francis Alley Deyegbe, has called on hoteliers and stakeholders in the hospitality industry to invest adequately in good customer service delivery to boost the sector.
According to him, the hospitality industry had good prospects and could be a good contributor to the gross domestic product (GDP) if given the needed attention.
As such, programmes such as staff training, introduction of reliable services and soliciting for client feedbacks should be taken seriously to drive the cause.
“The hospitality industry is becoming dynamic as society keeps changing with technology, and as such it is imperative that as stakeholders, clients’ needs are anticipated and delivered adequately to boost the industry,” he said.
Mr Deyegbe gave the advice when he welcomed a prestigious award for Golden Bean Hotel as best facility for customer service delivery and other consumer relations excellence.
At the 10th Ghana Customer Service Development Initiative Awards held at the Accra City Hotel last week in Accra, Golden Bean Hotel received a Gold Honour for meeting the international customer service standard requirement and was recognised as the best brand in good standing in the delivery of customer service excellence and consumer Relations in Ghana.
The 2022 National Customer Service Development Dialogue & Gold Label Customer Excellence recognition was held on the theme: The role of Customer Service in a Turbulent Global Economy and Ghana’s Economic Recovery. The Chairperson was, Chairman, Tin-lfa Group, Rev. Dr Nanayaa Prempeh.
The criteria for the awards are based on independent service auditing and analysis of brands on key customer and consumer priorities in line with international best practices with over six months survey.
Golden Bean Hotel was adjudged a customer experience-focused and result-oriented hotel for the year 2022-2023.
Mr Deyegbe commended the organisers for promoting quality service in the hospitality industry with the awards event.
Executives of the hotel, including the Sales and Marketing Manager, Maame Ama Asantewaa Adjem; Reservations Officer, Lois Ayerki Lartey; and Financial Controller, Randy Attuquaye Clottey, were present at the event to receive the award.
Speaking to newsmen, Ms Adjem said the hotel was proud to be associated with the Ghana Customer Service Development Initiative to promote good customer service experience in the tourism industry and for Golden Bean Hotel to be recognised as one of the best facilities spearheading quality customer service in a hotel facility.
Golden Bean Hotel, she reiterated, branded itself with its mantra - hospitality beyond expectation - by living beyond the expectation of guests and anticipating their needs with quality customer service experience for them to get full satisfaction.
