University of Ghana condemns assault incident on campus

Graphic.com.gh Education Jan - 17 - 2024 , 12:25

The management of the University of Ghana (UG) has condemned the assault of a young man by some persons on the Legon campus. A video of the incident has been shared on social media.

In the video, a naked young man, is seen being attacked by some persons on the University of Ghana, Legon campus.

A press statement issued by the university’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Elizier Ameyaw-Buronyah explained that preliminary information gathered indicates that the young man was dressed like a female and was first seen in the Okponglo area before he was later sent to campus, to the Hilla Limann Hall area.

The information gathered by the university's security indicated that the young man told some women at the Okponglo area that he was seeking accommodation.

Assuming he was female because of the dress he wore, the women offered him accommodation.

But in the night, they discovered he was a male, and so assaulted and sacked him from the area.

“A refuse collector, assuming the young man was female, intervened and took him to a refuse collection site behind Dr Hilla Limann Hall on the University of Ghana campus,” it explained.

“Realising the true gender of the young man the following morning, the refuse collector also assaulted the young man, instructing him to leave the area. University of Ghana Security Personnel were alerted by students to intervene,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the university security has handed both the young man and the refuse collector (neither of whom is a student of the University) over to the Legon Police for investigation.

Commitment to safety

The University of Ghana has therefore reiterated its commitment to the safety, dignity and inclusivity of all persons.

That, it said, was in accordance with its laws which states that no member of the university community was allowed to engage in a course of vexatious conduct directed at any person based on the race, ancestry, place of birth, origin, colour, ethnic origin, citizenship, sex, sexual orientation, creed, age, marital status, family status, disability, receipt of public assistance or record of offences.

“Management takes its commitment to the enforcement of the rules and regulations governing the University seriously, and any member of the University community identified to be involved in this cruel incident will be appropriately sanctioned,” the statement stressed.

The university’s management also assured the public that it would continue to work with the Ghana Police Service for a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure the safety of all members of the university community as well as visitors on its campuses.