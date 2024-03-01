Ho Technical University holds 31st Matriculation

Alberto Mario Noretti Education Mar - 01 - 2024 , 22:01

The 31st matriculation ceremony of Ho Technical University (HTU) took place on the campus on Friday, marking the formal admission of 3,701 fresh students, comprising 2,340 males and 1,361 females.

Among the new students were HTU's inaugural cohorts of MSc Hospitality and Tourism Management and MTech Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning. Additionally, the ceremony welcomed the first batch of students admitted to pursue BTech Biomedical Engineering, BSc Accounting (Finance and Taxation options), BSc Financial Services (Banking and Finance, Finance and Insurance options), and BSc Economics and Innovation.

During the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga encouraged the new students to engage in intellectual discourse to foster creative ideas that could positively impact the world around them. He emphasized the importance of participating in extracurricular activities such as sports, cultural events, and volunteerism, as these experiences contribute to holistic personal development beyond academic pursuits.

"Discipline forms the foundation upon which dreams and aspirations are built," Professor Honyenuga reminded the matriculants, underscoring the significance of combining hard work with discipline to achieve success.

Despite acknowledging the challenges faced by HTU as a public university, Professor Honyenuga highlighted the myriad opportunities available to students locally and globally. Through partnerships with foreign universities, students have the chance to pursue further studies abroad through educational exchange programs. Moreover, students are encouraged to showcase their talents and abilities on national and international platforms through participation in competitions.

Addressing the fresh students, Professor Honyenuga emphasized that their time at HTU is not solely about acquiring certificates but also about discovering their potential, fostering creativity, and contributing to societal and global advancement.