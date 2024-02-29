Embrace technology to excel in your career – OMSU’83 advises students

Alberto Mario Noretti Education Feb - 29 - 2024 , 10:19

The 1983-year group of the Old Mawuli Students Union (OMSU) has urged students of their alma mater to embrace technology to achieve success in their chosen careers.

“This is because the world is evolving rapidly in technology across all sectors of productivity,” said the President of the year group, Dr. Kenneth Agbodza.

He made the call during the presentation of 100 tables and chairs, worth GH₵140,000, to the school in Ho on Monday (February 19).

Dr. Agbodza noted that the gesture aimed to address the serious furniture deficit afflicting Mawuli School.

He pledged the year group's commitment to the welfare of the students and the school, assuring that its members would continue to address the school's needs in various ways to elevate the image of Mawuli School to greater heights.

Dr. Agbodza advised the students to study diligently towards a bright future, stressing that their achievements would depend on how they utilized their time in school.

Headmaster

The headmaster, Benjamin Yawo Dei, expressed gratitude for the gesture, describing the donation of the furniture as timely and relieving.

He disclosed that Mawuli School currently has an enrollment of 5,140 students, with 205 teachers and 88 non-teaching staff.

Mr. Dei highlighted that the school still requires more furniture, staff bungalows, and laptop computers. Therefore, he appealed to other year groups, corporate bodies, and public-spirited individuals to support the school in these areas.

Executive member of the year group, Enyonam Bansah, cautioned the students against using narcotics, emphasizing that such a mistake could jeopardize their future.