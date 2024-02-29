KETASCO climaxes 71st Founders Day

The Managing Director of FC Beauty Clinic and Board Member of Media General, Grace Ameh Obeng, has urged students of Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) to harness the power of digital tools to create job opportunities for the economy.

Describing the students as digital natives, she said the world of technology provided students with vast opportunities that could help them establish online business, offer freelance services, creating digital content, or developing innovative solutions.

To make this a reality, she charged the students to think outside the box by using the tools in the technology space, and be creative problem solvers to generate fresh ideas capable of helping solve the country’s myriad problems.

“As students in this digital era, you have a unique advantage.

You are digital natives, fluent in the language of technology.”

“Embrace this advantage and harness the power of modern tools and platforms to carve out your place in the global economy,” she said at the school’s 71st

Founders' Day and Homecoming Durbar held at the school.

The durbar

To stay ahead of the curve, Mrs Ameh Obeng, who is also a past student of the school, urged the students to take online courses, watch tutorials and constantly upgrade their skills.

Durbar

The durbar was on the theme: "Alumni Communities and their Impact on their Alma Mater."

Her presentation was on the sub-theme: "Taking Advantage of Modern Technology for Job Creation and Self-Employment in the Global Economy."

A number of old students of the school came together to network with current students and management of the school.

Commitment

The KETASCO Headmaster, Innocent Augustt, highlighted some challenges faced by the school.

The challenges, he said, included inadequate furniture for classrooms, dormitories, beds, dining hall spaces among others which were impeding effective teaching and learning.

Despite the challenges, he expressed the school’s resolve to strive for quality education for students.

He added that the school had initiated steps to identify reasons for their inability to qualify for the grand finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz in the previous competition, adding: “We will continue to strive for it, and we’re very hopeful that very soon we’ll meet our target of taking the first position.”

Assurance

The National President of the Dzolalians, Dr Stanislaus Adiaba, assured the school of their commitment to support quality education at the school in order to take the school back to a grade A category.

In line with that, he said the alumni association would, this year, resource the kitchen with all the necessary equipment they needed to do their work and also refurbish the staff common room to give the teachers and non-teaching staff the right ambience to work.