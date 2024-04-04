Pocket science dictionary for students out

Priscilla Asantewaa Obeng Education Apr - 04 - 2024 , 10:14

An integrated science dictionary for senior high schools (SHSs) which provides simplified definitions of science terminologies to help students better understand the concept of science is now available on the market.

Known as the Integrated Science Dictionary for SHS, the 182-page book contains colourful pictures and illustrations as well as sample questions with their solutions to guide students in their academic work.

The author of the book, George Amoah, who is a science teacher at Accra Academy SHS explained that the dictionary contained about 1,300 carefully selected terms in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Agriculture that usually appeared in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Mr Amoah is also the Integrated Science tutor for the Junior Graphic. “The dictionary contains terms under science topics that students from Year One to Three study.

“The definitions to these terms are West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WAEC)-approved definitions that can as well be used by junior high school (JHS) students,” he stated.

Mr Amoah said whenever he taught in school, he realised that students could not understand the concept of science because they did not have a proper understanding of the terminologies in the subject and urged students to make judicious use of the dictionary.