GEPA's Sound Out exhibitions showcased in Qatar

Doreen Hammond, DOHA, QATAR Life Mar - 10 - 2024 , 08:01

The wife of the Vice President, Mrs Samira Bawumia, this morning visited an exhibition of Ghanaian art work displayed at the Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar as part of activities to celebrate Ghana here.

The exhibition is part of a series of Sound Out exhibitions organised by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and aimed at promoting globally the work of Ghanaian artists.

She was shown around by the Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, Osafohene Dr Afua Asabea Asare who is also an artist and whose work was on display as well.

Mrs Bawumia described the exhibition as one of the intangible things that promotes Ghana and commended GEPA for organising it adding that “ it makes people on the international market know that there is more to Ghanaians than what they see and hear on the news. We have some creative people.”

Mrs Samira Bawumia (right) and Osafohene Dr Afua Asabea Asare pose by one of the works of Osafohene.

Osafohene Dr Asare, said the Sound Out exhibitions had been held twice outside the country and a number of them, locally.

According to her, the most recent one held in Accra was extended for a whole month due to its patronage instead of the usual few days.

Kwanpa Band provided Ghanaian music at the exhibition

She said GEPA was planning to organise some of the exhibitions in Barbados and the United States of America to further expose the work of Ghanaian artists to more international markets.

