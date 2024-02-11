What is Hamas and why is it fighting with Israel in Gaza?

The BBC has also seen evidence of rape and sexual violence during the Hamas attacks.

What is Hamas and why is it fighting Israel?

Hamas became the sole ruler of Gaza after violently ejecting political rivals in 2007.

It has an armed wing and was thought to have 30,000 fighters before the start of the war.

The group, whose name stands for Islamic Resistance Movement, wants to create an Islamic state in place of Israel. Hamas rejects Israel's right to exist and is committed to its destruction.