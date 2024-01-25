South Korean member of parliament attacked - Yonhap

Reuters International News Jan - 25 - 2024 , 10:44

A South Korean member of parliament for the ruling People Power Party was rushed to hospital after being attacked on Thursday, Yonhap news agency reported, adding that her attacker was arrested on the scene.

Other news outlets said the lawmaker, Bae Hyun-jin, had been struck in the head with an object by an unidentified assailant on a street in the affluent Gangnam district of the capital Seoul and that she had been bleeding when taken to the hospital.

Her party and the Gangnam police station were not immediately available for comment.

The leader of South Korea's opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung was stabbed with a knife in the neck earlier in January and underwent surgery to repair a lacerated blood vessel. Lee left hospital eight days later.